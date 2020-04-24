Lois Mitchell, 96

Lois Iolene Mitchell, age 96 of Milford, Ohio and formerly of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a retired secretary for the Sycamore School District Board of Education. Lois was born August 5, 1923 in Green Township, Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Lloyd and Nellie Pearl (Moon) Mowry. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – George C. Mitchell, Sr. in 2002 and one son – George C. Mitchell, Jr. in 1986.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by one son – Mark Mitchell and wife Katie of Punta Gorda, Florida; four grandchildren – Denise Williams and husband Mark of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Nancee Klein and husband Chris of Sardinia, Ohio, Mark Mitchell, Jr. of Clawson, Michigan and Phillip Mitchell and wife Rachel of Milford, Ohio; nine great grandchildren – Kaycee Klein, Abigail Mitchell, Alyssa Harig, Tyler Harig, Hunter Mitchell, Mark Williams, Jr. and wife Chelsey, Tanner Williams, Colin Klein and Brady Klein and two great-great grandchildren – Maci and Aly Williams.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio at convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227

