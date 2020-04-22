RICE, Linda S., 69, passed away peacefully at home in Winchester, OH on April 20, 2020 under the care of family with the expert guidance of the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley after bravely fighting stage IV pancreatic cancer for 38 days. She was 69, beloved mother of Brande Dietrich-McLean and daughter-in-law Dr. Marsha Dietrich-McLean of Erie, PA and devoted grandmother of Erin M. Gray and great-grandmother to Nora, Max, and baby Amelia of Seaman, OH.

Survivors include her stepdaughter Dawn Hampton of Goshen, OH, 2 sisters, Mary Nancy Barnes of Sabina, OH, Thelma Ann Shelton of Peebles, OH, 3 brothers, Robert B. Hall of Seaman, OH, William D. Hall of Winchester, OH, Don T. Hall of Benton, KY, and countless family members and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by late husband Leonard L. Rice Jr, her parents Dora Mae (Moran) Hall, Robert J. Hall, 2 brothers, Brooks A. Hall, Joe E. Hall and her dear friend, brother-in-law Earl Wayne Jefferson all of Seaman, OH and nephew Douglas A. Barnes of Leesville, SC.

Linda was a long-time employee and retired from Mac Tools in Georgetown, OH. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 594, Seaman, OH. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, her dogs Daisy and Elizabeth, swimming, motorcycling and camping. She thoroughly enjoyed planting flowers in the spring. Linda loved all the laughs and time spent with her best friend Rubi Diamond of Winchester, OH. She loved sharing stories with her friend of over fifty years, Delores (Dolly) Tidd. Linda was a jokester and had abundant facial expressions to keep anyone laughing. She was a gentle angel who would give her last penny to someone in need.

A special thank you to the Adams County Hospital Emergency Department, Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center and Christ Hospital Palliative Care Team (Dr. Nathan Hudson & Dr. Denisha P. Rawlings). Not only did the staff identify Linda’s pancreatic tumor, they provided empathetic compassion and care second to none. Additionally, a special thank you to Lisa A. Rothwell, Rothwell Law Office for your passion and commitment to service and Alexa Breeze Roush for your support and guidance to my daughter Brande and granddaughter Erin through this difficult time.

Lastly, to ALL OF THE MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS that ignored Linda’s symptoms and pain for months there are jobs available that are not placing the trust of the public in your hands. Listening to your patients should be your first priority.

Due to COVID-19 virus pandemic a Memorial Meeting of Worship will be held at a date to be determined.

Friends and family may sign Linda’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.