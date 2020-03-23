Doris June (Edgington) Day of Ripley, passed away on March 16, 2020 on her 88th birthday. Doris was born on March 16, 1932 in Bentonville, OH, the 5th of 6 children, to the late Alcie Edgington and Cora (Shivner) Edgington. She was a high school graduate of Manchester in 1950. Doris married her husband of nearly 58 years, Loraine Junior Day, in 1952. Together they had 3 children.

Doris was an intelligent, strong and resilient woman. She worked hard and loved even harder though her unselfish way of life. She always tried to see the best in everyone and always had a smile on her face.

Doris worked at the US Shoe Company for many years and was a lifelong member of The Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley.

She is survived by her sister Phyllis Blythe of Xenia, OH . her daughter Marlene Moorhead of Ripley, her son Marty (Jerri) Day of Hillsboro and son in law Sonny Hinson of Ripley. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren Lesley (Prakash) Madhav of Maineville, OH, Christy (Rob) Jodrey of Ripley, Dana Hinson of West Union, Jennifer Hinson of New Richmond and Maghan Day, her great grandchildren Maranda Thompson, Billy Jones, Grant Jodrey, Callie Fultz, Madison Price and Peyton Jodrey. Her special friend since childhood, Phyllis Pealtz and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Loraine Junior Day, daughter, Debby (Day) Hinson, infant grandson, Jason Scott Hinson, siblings Porter and Harold Edgington, Evelyn Morrison and Daisey Cox.

Following cremation, there will be a memorial service for family and friends at The Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley at a later date.