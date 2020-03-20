Andrew Cooper Fain, age 92 of Georgetown, Ohio (formerly of Louisville, KY, Richmond, VA and Northern Virginia) passed away March 15 at 9:22 pm at Clermont Hospital, Batavia, Ohio. He was a well-loved Birch resident at The Ohio Valley Manor, Ripley, Ohio. He often ended his conversations with staff, residents, friends and family with the phrase, “Blessings to you!”

Andy was born July 5, 1927 in Louisville, Kentucky soon after his mother attended the local fireworks display. He was the son of the late Queenie Elizabeth Fain(Hamilton) and Robert Boyd Fain. He was one of 5 boys, Jim, Bill, Scott and Jack with one sister, Dorothy. He grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. Seaman 1st Class Cooper Fain, as he was known to his family, served on the amphibious attack transport, APA 226 USS Rawlins in WW II.

In 1948, after technical training, he began to work for Reynolds Metals Company and eventually became their industrial photographer, making motion pictures to promote the use of aluminum around the world. The pipeline that now carries water from the north side of the Grand Canyon to the south for all of the tourists to use was photographed by Cooper Fain as it was installed.

Cooper married his “Bride,” Mildred Anne( Catinna) in 1951 and was transferred to Richmond, VA with his wife Millie and their three children in 1957. It was here that his business associates began to call him, “Andy.” After 30 years of service to Reynolds, he retired with a plan to work for God. He pursued studies in Biblical Counselling, began to direct a counselling center for the 700 Club in Richmond, VA and eventually the Counselling Center in Washington D.C. He went on short mission trips with his wife to the Dominican, The Philippines and Hong Kong. They smuggled Bibles into Communist China under their clothing while they posed as tourists. They held Bible studies in their home, organized the National Day of Prayer for Brown County Ohio and were members of the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio. For several years Andy wrote articles for the News Democrat, encouraging people in their walk with Christ. Andy made a sign that hung beside their front door in Georgetown, “ House of Prayer.” People really did knock on their front door and ask for prayer, there was always time to pray.

Andy and Millie(now deceased) were married in 1951 and had three children, eight grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren: daughter Sue Brown (husband Rick, deceased) and children Joshua Brown(Emily) and sons Jackson and Matthew; Tim Brown (Jamie) and son Cameron; Ben Brown (Kristen) and children Cody and Kaylie; son Bob Fain (Judith) and children Jonathan Fain and Nathan Fain; daughter Nancy Ache (Andy) and children David Ache(Amber) and daughter Leona; Kevin Ache (Claire) and daughter Saylor; and Laura Kuper(Michael) and Parker the puppy, to whom Andy enjoyed sneaking many bites of food!

Cooper will be missed by the Fain family as well as his extended Catinna family.

(Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic) Following cremation, a graveside Celebration of Life service for Andy and Millie(deceased October 22,2019) will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio with military honors. Family and friends are invited. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund, 5280 US 62&68, Ripley, Ohio 45167.