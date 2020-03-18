Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the closure of more customer-facing businesses Wednesday, including nail salons, hairdressers and barbershops, and emphasized again the need to conserve COVID-19 tests for the people who need them most: The elderly, the immunocompromised and those exhibiting the most severe symptoms.

Most people who begin to experience symptoms do not need a test, he said. They need to stay at home and obey social distancing instructions. In order to conserve personal protective equipment and the safety of healthcare workers, only patients who are members of at-risk groups should seek hospital treatment and testing.

“Here is the truth: With or without a test, the virus is here,” DeWine said. “It lives among us, and we must be at war with it, and we are at war with a very, very dangerous and lethal enemy.

