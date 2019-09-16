17 people were recently indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on a variety of offenses.

James Burson, 73 of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of Felonious Assault, a second degree felony; two counts of Endangering Children, a second degree felony; and four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, a third degree felony. The charges are in connection with two victims.

Demetrius Tracy, 27 of Detroit, MI, is charged with three counts of Rape, a first degree felony.

Douglas Catron, 32 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a second degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony; Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony; Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse, a first degree misdemeanor; Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of a Listed Metabolite or Listed Controlled Substance, a first degree misdemeanor; and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor.

Nicole Stephens, 26 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Burglary, a second degree felony.

Harry Price, 30 of Higginsport, is charged with Aggravated Burglary, a first degree felony; Trespass in a Habitation, a fourth degree felony; and two counts of Assault, a first degree misdemeanor.

Terry Caseltine, 39 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, a fourth degree felony; and Theft, a fifth degree felony.

Danny Worthington, 38 of Dayton, is charged with Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse, a third degree felony; and Assault, a fourth degree felony.

Lee Omorogieva, 32 of Detroit, MI, is charged with Theft, Receiving Stolen Property and Misuse of Credit Cards, all fifth degree felonies.

Joann McClure, 38 of Sardinia, is charged with Failure to Comply With an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third degree felony.

Timothy Cole, Jr., 36 of Goshen, is charged with Failure to Comply With an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third degree felony.

Tyler Dean, 37 of Bethel, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony; Possession of Heroin, a fifth degree felony; and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a fifth degree felony.

Randell Ray, 30 of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, a fourth degree felony.

Alexis Hannah, 25 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony; Possession of Heroin, a fifth degree felony; and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a fifth degree felony.

Joshua Sams, 35 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony; Possession of Heroin, a fifth degree felony; and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a fifth degree felony.

Scott Shaffer, 31 of Sardinia, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony; Possession of Heroin, a fifth degree felony; and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a fifth degree felony.

Christopher Proffitt, 30 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony; Possession of Heroin, a fifth degree felony; and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a fifth degree felony.

Alisha Hospelhorn, 23 of Batavia, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

An indictment means that an individual is charged with a crime. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.