Richard L. Wardlow , 82, of Sardinia passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019 at Villa Georgetown Nursing Home in Georgetown.

He was self employed. He is survived by 2 sons Melvin “Ponch” (Cathy) Wardlow and Tony (Tracy) Powell, three Daughters Kim (Jim) Tutt, Angel (Randy) Miller, Lisa Braswell (Jim Lewis), numerous grand and great grandchildren one brother Dale Wardlow and one sister Anna Lou Schmidt.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia.

Visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service Wednesday. Burial in Buford Cemetery Buford, Oh.