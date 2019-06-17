Eastern rehires Filon

By Martha Jacob

Members of the Eastern Local Board of Education met in regular session on May 21 with members Lowell Richey, Angela Bogart, Deborah Forsyth, Kennedy Kelch and Martin Yockey in attendance.

Officially, the board accepted the resignation of superintendent of Eastern Local Schools, Superintendent, Michele Filon is eligible to receive retirement benefits from the School Employees Retirement System at this time, but the board wishes to retain Ms. Filon as superintendent and re-employed her as superintendent for the term beginning Aug. 2, 2019 and ending July 31, 2022.

After approving its minutes from its last meeting and the financial reports, the board heard from middle school principal Jordan Michael who updated the board on recent activities of the middle school and recognized Jerod Jodrey for receiving the Southwest Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators’ Association – Horizon Award for his outstanding work as an athletic director at Eastern Middle/High School.

Mr. Michael also reported on improvements that are scheduled to be made on the outdoor athletic complex. Improvements include a new building that will provide shelter area with picnic tables, concessions and restrooms. The cost of the project will be paid from $38,855 of amended appropriations.

The board received a resignation letter from Julie Brodt, 7th and 8th grade girls basketball coach, Kevin Pickerill, reserve girls basketball coach and Corbit Cartee, high school math teacher.

Actions taken by the board included:

• changed the June 18 meeting to June 11 at 7 p.m.

• sell bus # 18 and bus #22 due to age and poor condition

• approved the 5-year forecast

• approved the list of candidates for graduation

• approve an FCCLA trip to Anaheim, CA

• approved all other field trip requests

• approved certified contracts with Kara Kingsolver as high school cross categorical class, Katie Renchen as high school intervention specialist

• approve a long list of supplemental contacts for the 2019-2020 school year (available upon request)