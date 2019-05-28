Lois “Pete” Geschwind Ross, 95, of Lexington, formerly of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away May 23, 2019 in Lexington.

She was born December 10, 1923 to the late Joseph E. and Henrietta Greiner Geschwind.

“Pete” is survived by her nieces, Sherri Frasure Evans of Ripley and Lynne Frasure Lundergan of Versailles, and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Frasure.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Saint Patrick Church, Maysville.

Burial to follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Troy Adams, Clay Adams, Tim Frebis, Elliott Lundergan, Cody Lundergan, Max Lundergan.