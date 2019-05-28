Kenneth Murrell, 77

Kenneth Allen Murrell, age 77 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Friday, May 24, 2019 at his residence. Kenny was born January 3, 1942 in Booneville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his father – Samuel Murrell, mother – Golden Reid and step-mother – Frances Murrell.

Mr. Murrell is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Carol; son – Chad Murrell and wife Danielle and his grandchildren – Corrine, Sophie, Mayci and Maverik; daughter – Kari McAfee and husband Adam and baby Ellie due in August. Kenny was a retiree from Ford motor Company of 43 years. He was an avid book reader, loved to watch all motorsports, loved dirt track racing, NASCAR and western TV movies. Liked to go fishing, gardening and enjoyed his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

