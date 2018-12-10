Glenda Yockey, 59, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on December 5, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Glenda Yockey was born at Georgetown Hospital to Dave and Rosina Bohrer on October 28, 1959. She went to school at Whiteoak High School. Glenda has been married the love of her life, Randy Yockey for 41 years. Glenda worked at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown Ohio for 15 years working in various capacities, most currently as a Senior Human Resource Analyst. Glenda served The Resonance Church as a Guest Service volunteer, a member of the Community Outreach Team and was an active participant in one of the Women’s Growth Groups. Glenda was involved and passionate about the Meridzo Center Ministries, in Lynch Kentucky.

Glenda is preceded in death by her father David Bohrer, paternal grandparents Ray and Esther Bohrer, and maternal grandparents Earl and Ruby Burns, as well as many other friends, and family.

Glenda is survived by her loving husband Randy Yockey, her son Kyle (Brooke) Yockey of Amelia, Ohio, son Shawn (Dana) Yockey of Independence, Kentucky, mother Rosina Bohrer of Mowrystown, Ohio, brother Johnny (Andy Amiott) Bohrer of Sardinia, Ohio, brother Danny (Denise) Bohrer of Clermont, Florida, four grandchildren, Landon, Jaxon, Jase, and Kylee, and niece Danielle Bohrer.

Glenda was a woman of great faith, she would always be planning her next vacation, mission, volunteer opportunity, or plans to get involved with her church. Glenda was full of life, and love for her late animals Buffin, Prince, Taz, and her new puppies Smokey and Bandit. Anyone who knew Glenda will tell you how delightful and fun she was. Glenda cherished her family, she had a way to make her children, and grandchildren feel incredibly special. Glenda leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Glenda’s memory may be given to Meridzo Center Ministries, Inc. P.O. Box 425, 202 Church Street Lynch, KY 40855.

The family of Glenda Yockey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to friends, family, Resonance Church, Mt. Orab First Baptist Church and the doctors and nurses at Mercy Health-Clermont, Mercy Health-Anderson, and The University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 10, 2018 at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church, 704 S. High St. Mt. Orab, OH.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church with the Aron Kirk of Resonance Church officiating. Burial will follow at Ash Ridge Cemetery, Arrangements are by Edgington Funeral Homes. For more information and to offer online condolences, visit www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com