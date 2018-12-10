Four people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Brian Barnett

On September 6, 2018, an One Count indictment was filed against Brian Barnett, in Case No. 2018-2276.

The indictment charged Count 1, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine. On November 16, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Barnett, confinement of 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court may consider Judicial Release into STAR at the appropriate time. Further, a Driver’s License Suspension for Life, with the first three years being mandatory. The Defendant has been notified that post release control is mandatory for 3 years.

Clifton Biglow

On November 16, 2018, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on October 27, 2017, against Defendant, Clifton Biglow, in Case No. 2017-2171.

The Defendant has been convicted of 1 Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 5th degree felony. Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years. Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

The Defendant is ordered to enter and successfully complete the STAR Program plus any Aftercare that can include Transitional Living. The Defendant is to be placed on Intensive Supervision Probation.

Jenna Rich

On August 13, 2018, a Four Count indictment was filed against Jenna Clare Rich, in Case No. 2018-2240.

The indictment charged Count 1, Felonious Assault, a felony of the 1st degree, having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.00, Count 2, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine, and Counts 3 and 4, Endangering Children, M-1. On November 20, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 (as amended), Attempt (Felonious Assault), a 2nd degree felony, and Count 2, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Rich, Count 1: Confinement of 2 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Restitution. Count 2: Confinement of 24 months in prison to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Count 1. Further, a Driver’s License Suspension for Life, with the first three years being mandatory. The Defendant has been notified that post release control is mandatory for 3 years.

Lloyd Baynes

On July 13, 2018, an One Count indictment was filed against Lloyd Baynes, in Case No. 2018-2214. The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine. On November 20, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Baynes, two years of community control sanctions, subject to the general supervision and control of the Adult Probation Department.