Nicholas P. Moler was born on June 16, 1985 in Maysville, Kentucky to Amy S. (nee Moler) (Damon) Parker and Phillip P. Wagner and passed away suddenly on November 28, 2018 at the age of 33.

In addition to his parents, Nicholas is survived by his sister, Samantha Moler and his nephews, Julius and Xavier. Nick was preceded in death by his son, Cameron Moler, grandfather, Robert C. Moler and grandmother, Joan Houser.

Nicholas was a resident of Bethel and a self-employed construction worker. He was also an Iraq Veteran serving in the Army Reserve.

Services for Nicholas are to be held at a time to be determined at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Bethel. Updates on the funeral home website to follow. www.ecnurre.com