Oliver H Mosby

Oliver Hiram Mosby was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1937. He was the fifth son of Florence Amanda Mosby and Jedidiah Preston Mosby. His family moved to Ripley, Ohio when Oliver was just an infant. There they worked on a farm. Oliver had four brothers that preceded him in death: Louis, Evans, Jedidiah Jr., and Julius. His younger brother Melvin in still living in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Ripley High School in 1956. Oliver spent 2 years in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. Oliver worked at the Veterans Affairs Office in California, then worked as a postal carrier for over 30 years. Oliver attended Los Angeles Technical College and El Camino College where he received a license as an electrician and as a mechanic to help train workers on equipment. Oliver married La Verne in 1965. That union resulted in two daughters, Valerie Boone and Ursula Mosby. Oliver leaves behind three granddaughters, Victoria, Valicia, and Vanessa Boone and a grandson, Jaray Boone. Oliver and La Verne moved to California for 31 years, then in 20 03 made Senoia, Georgia their home. He liked his motorcycle, traveling around the country, and cooking for his friends and family. The funeral will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Sharpsburg, Georgia at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 19, 2018.