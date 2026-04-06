Carole E. Frodge, 74

Carole E. Frodge, a resident of Hamilton, OH, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the age of 74. She was the wife of 50 years to Jerry Frodge. Mother of Trevor (Kelly) Frodge. Grandmother of Madison, Ryan, Brooklyn, Kennedy, and Declan Frodge. Sister to Nora, Debbie, Janet, Monica, Marsha, Michael, and Perry. She is also survived by her dear friend and sister-in-law, Ruth Edmisten. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Louise Collins, and her grandparents, Ethel and Jesse Bryant.

Carole’s family will remember her as a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a grandmother that absolutely adored her grandchildren. She spent her career working for Kroger, and as a bus driver for the West Clermont School District, where she retired in 2007.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Carole at a date and time to be announced at a later date.