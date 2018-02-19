Mildred I. Hammons age 93, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at SEM Haven in Milford. She was born October 11, 1924 in Winchester Ohio, the daughter of William Francis and Ethel (nee Mangus) Bloom. She graduated from the Hillsboro High School and spent many years in the Clermont Northeastern School as a teacher’s aide, librarian and bus driver. She is survived by her children; Floyd (Cathy) Stroop Brenda (Ken) Reck, Leslie (George) Younger, step-son; Jerry (Norma) Hammons, son-in-law; Tom Murray, 19 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren and siblings, Mary Burchfield, Margaret Frischholz, Karen Atwell and Donald Bloom. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles C. Stroop, Howard Gates, Edgar J. Allison and Charles Hammons, children John & Ronald Lee Stroop, Melody Murray and her twin brother, Maynard Bloom. Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Evans Funeral Home, 1944 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, Ohio 45122. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday 12:30 PM until the time of her service. Her family requests that memorials be made to the O.E.S. Chapter #370 c/o 1897 Blue Sky Park Rd., Williamsburg, OH 45176