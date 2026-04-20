Verna L. Burnett, 96

Verna L. Burnett, age 96, of Mowrystown, passed away on April 15, 2026 in Fort Myers, FL.

She was born November 20, 1929 in Hamilton, OH, daughter of the late Clarence Woodford Myers and Magie A. (Wilson) Myers.

On July 29, 1947 in Maysville, KY she married Dene Eyre and became a farmers wife and homemaker, Dene died Feb. 9, 2003. She then on March 27, 2004 in Hamilton, Ohio she married Charles Burnett, who died July 21, 2022.

Verna was baptized and born again at the Macedonia Church of Christ and was a member of the Mowyrstown Church of Christ.

Surviving is her daughter, Patricia “Patty” Eyre, 5 grandchildren, Brent M. (Lisa) Bradford, Derek (Angie) Sissel, Amanda Jane Kelly, KayCe Ann (David) Morgan, and Rob P. (Mandy) Nave. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren, Zackary, Danielle, Christopher, Vanessa, Wade, Aspen, Dakota, Reyeker, Lexington and Remington; 3 great great grandchildren, Elijah, Judah and Bella Grace. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lucille Eyre and numerous nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her first husband, Dene Eyre, her second husband, Charles H. Burnett, 3 sisters, Thelma Lee, Dora Dunaway, Dorothy Burns, brother, Wilson Myers, and a great grandson, Curtis Morgan.

Services will be held at Mowrystown Church of Christ, Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors John Byard and Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 pm.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.