Betty R. Shellabarger-Vance, age 90, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the company of family on December 19, 2024. She was born March 26, 1934 in Harriman, Tennessee to the late Lee and Lillie Mae (Farmer) Dryman.

Betty illuminated the lives of everyone she met. She will be remembered for her unwavering kindness and devotion to our God Almighty. Betty leaves behind a rich tapestry of memories and a profound foundation to all she knew. What a Blessing to have known Betty!

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husbands, J.C. Vance, Don Shellabarger, and Significant Other Denver Taylor; sons, James Michael Vance and Ronald Carl Vance.

She is survived by her children, Greg L. Vance (Karen), Alan B. Vance (Pam), Richard S. Vance (Peggy); daughter-in-law, Laura Vance as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is handling the arrangements.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com