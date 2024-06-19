William Lee Lang, Jr., age 74, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, June 17, 2024 at his residence. Mr. Lang was retired from the maintenance department at Southern State Community College. He was born February 25, 1950 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late William Lee and Mary Louise (Frodge) Lang, Sr.. He was also preceded in death by two brothers – Ronnie and Eddie Lang.

Mr. lang is survived by five children – Jeff Lang and wife Lisa of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Tracy Lang of Georgetown, Ohio, Angie Ernst and husband Ryan of Georgetown, Ohio, Eric Lang of Georgetown, Ohio and Carrie Lang of Georgetown, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother – Kenny Lang of Indiana; one sister – Brenda Ogden and husband Troy of Sardinia, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.