The 2024 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of girls track and field all-stars pose with their awards during the May 20 spring sports banquet at Hamersville School. Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference wrapped up another spring season of girls track and field by handing out awards to the American Division and National Division first team of all-stars and league champion teams during its annual spring sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School on May 20.

The New Richmond Lady Lions finished as the SBAAC American Division track and field champs, while the Western Brown Lady Broncos finished runner-up in league standings.

New Richmond sophomore Riley Davis received the American Division runner of the year award, and it was New Richmond senior Samantha Ringhand taking home the American Division field event person of the year award.

Receiving American Division First Team awards were: Madilyn Brausch (Wilmington), Aubrey Schaffner (Western Brown), Haven Reeves (Western Brown), Makayla Kyle (Western Brown), Alyssa Campbell (Western Brown), Samantha Ringhand (New Richmond), Audrey Nicoloff (New Richmond), Shelby Henry (New Richmond), Elizabeth Hauseman (New Richmond), Isabella DuFau (New Richmond), Savannah DeAtley (New Richmond), Riley Davis (New Richmond), Sierra Abney (New Richmond), Montana Newberry (Goshen), Peyton Dickason (Goshen), Addison Swope (Clinton-Massie), Kaylee Ramsey (Clinton-Massie), Hailey Myers (Clinton-Massie), Madi Bayless (Clinton-Massie), Emily Steiner (Batavia), Faithanne Smith (Batavia), Bella Pastura (Batavia), Octavia Kelch (Batavia), Mahali Grant (Batavia) and Lily Christensen (Batavia).

The Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers won the SBAAC National Division with the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats finishing as the league runner-up.

Bethel-Tate’s Shane Mays received the National Division girls track and field coach of the year award.

Bethel-Tate junior Brady Sterbling received the National Division runner of the year award, and Bethel-Tate senior Halle Hehemann received the National Division field event person of the year award.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards were: Alaina Kellerman (Williamsburg), Peyton Jones (Williamsburg), Lyla Hensley (Williamsburg), Erin Stansberry (Georgetown), Grace Wiseman (East Clinton), Kaylee Terrell (East Clinton), Molly Seabaugh (East Clinton), Kaylyn Deaton (East Clinton), Aubrey Stevens (Blanchester), Laylla Sears (Blanchester), Chloe Paulson (Blanchester), Addison Lewis (Blanchester), Jaida Jones (Blanchester), Lillie Webb (Bethel-Tate), Brooklyn Turner (Bethel-Tate), Peyton Thomas (Bethel-Tate), Brady Sterbling (Bethel-Tate), Hayden Shields (Bethel-Tate), Emma Sandker (Bethel-Tate), Addison Johns (Bethel-Tate), Raegin Jasontek (Bethel-Tate) and Halle Hehemann (Bethel-Tate).