Elaine “Bunny” Elstun passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the age of 95. She was born in Milford, Ohio to Alexander N. and Mamie F. Pierson in 1929.

Elaine was the loving mom of Deborah “Debby” (Larry) Vordemsche and Bonnie (Bill) Meeks, dear Mim of Chris (Erin), Chad (Erica), Josh (Jennifer) and her great-grandchildren, Evan, Lauren, Macy, Kenzy, Myles, Finley, Alexa, and Calin. Elaine was very much comforted by her fur baby, Peace.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Myles T. Elstun, and her brother Robert J. Pierson.

Funeral Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist, 5767 Wolfpen Pleasant Hill Rd, Milford, OH 45150, on Friday, May 3rd, 2024, at 1:00 PM, where family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the hour of service.

Pastor Kirk Peterson officiating.

If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions in Elaine’s honor be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.