Matthew Lynn Hettinger, age 31, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a certified forklift operator, 2012 graduate of the Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Ohio and loved playing video games. Matt was born December 24, 1992 in Normal, Illinois the son of Brian K. Hettinger and wife Sherry of Georgetown, Ohio and Connie (Roberts) Bare and husband Stephen of Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents – Barry and Marlene Hettinger, maternal grandfather – Charles Wilcox, Jr. and one step-brother – Bobby Keethler.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hettinger is survived by four children – Matison and Ethan Hettinger and Cole and Brayden Harness; maternal grandmother – Marsha Harwick; three brothers – Barry Hettinger, USAF, Christopher Hettinger and wife Laura, USAF and Brandon Hettinger, USAF; two sisters – Carleigh Bare of Kansas City, Missouri and Tirsa Keethler of Williamsburg, Ohio; two step-brothers – Tyler and Trever Bare; numerous nieces and nephews; special uncle and aunt – Larry and Barb Howard of Anchor, Illinois and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life Gathering at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the FOE Lodge #2293, 600 Mt.Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

