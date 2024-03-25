Groundbreaking held March 12

Howard Hanna, a leading real estate company, proudly announced the commencement of new builds of homes on Elmwood Ct. in Georgetown. This exciting development marks a significant milestone for the community, offering prospective homeowners modern and comfortable living spaces in a desirable location.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 12 at the construction site on Elmwood Ct.

The event, facilitated by the Brown County Chamber of Commerce, brought together community leaders, local officials, and representatives from Howard Hanna to celebrate the beginning of this transformative project.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured the traditional use of gold shovels, symbolizing the start of construction and the prosperity it promises to bring to the Georgetown area. Attendees expressed their enthusiasm for the new builds and their anticipation of the positive impact they will have on the local housing market and the community as a whole.

Howard Hanna is dedicated to providing high-quality homes that meet the diverse needs of homeowners in Georgetown and beyond. The new builds on Elmwood Ct. will offer modern amenities, spacious layouts, and stylish designs, catering to the preferences of today’s homebuyers.

Prospective buyers interested in learning more about the new builds on Elmwood Ct. are encouraged to contact Howard Hanna for additional information and to schedule a viewing of the model homes.