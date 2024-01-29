Alice Dailey, age 92, of Ripley, OH, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing Home. She was born September 24, 1931 in Cherry Fork, OH, the daughter of the late Lorin Devern and Grace (Rickey) Gelter. She was one of eleven children. Alice worked as an accountant for Brookbank Enterprises and was elected as the Ripley Village Clerk where she served for 15 years before retiring. She also was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ and the Ripley American Legion Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Cox and Byrl Dailey; sons, Mike and Steve Cox; daughter, Kathy Stamper; grandson, Eric Lynn Boone as well as several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by siblings, Frank Gelter of Cincinnati, Vivian (Jim) Farley of Mt. Orab, Sadie Allen of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Julie (Butch) Felger, Melissa Cox Jones, Billy Boone and Kristi Boone, Shelby Cox and Willie Cox; great grandchildren, Samantha Morain, Zachary Boone, Brooke Boone, Trey Felger, Nicholas Jones, Ashley Boone, Tori Boone, Sierra Boone, Haley Evans, Justin Evans and Tyler Evans as well as several great-great grandchildren. She also had a very special bond with her nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the Ripley Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. John Neu will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

