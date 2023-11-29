Home Special Publications Seasons Holiday Edition Special PublicationsSpecial Sections Seasons Holiday Edition November 29, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Georgetown overcast clouds enter location 75.4 ° F 78.3 ° 71.5 ° 60 % 2.8mph 99 % Tue 82 ° Wed 81 ° Thu 89 ° Fri 90 ° Sat 92 ° Popular Articles Faith & Family Easter 2024 March 27, 2024 2022 Brown County Football Preview August 25, 2022 Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020