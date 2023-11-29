Wayne Devilbliss, age 59, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Monday November 27, 2023.

He was born March 19, 1964 in West Union, OH, son of Robert R. Devilbliss and Patsy L. (Hesler) Develbliss.

Wayne was a former employee of Bright Local Schools and was currently employed at Cincinnati Milacron. He was always a happy person and a hard worker.

Surviving is his wife, Michelle Devilbliss, son, Chris (Sam Randall) Devilbliss, daughter, Alisha (Joseph) Parrish, two step-sons, Dustin (Eve) Ewing, J.D. (Bobbie) Ewing, 5 granddaughters and 4 grandsons. Also surviving is his mother, Patsy Develbliss, father, Robert R. Devilbliss, two brothers, Ronnie Devilbliss, Jeff (Lori) Devilbliss, two sisters, Mary (Mike) Bigelow and Angie (Scott Sansom) Devilbliss.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio is serving the family.

