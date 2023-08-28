Mattie Lee Denny, age 83, of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. Denny was a homemaker. She was born February 23, 1940 in Wayne County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Earl and Dora (Tucker) Keith. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years – Fred Denny in 2006 whom she married September 3, 1959; five sisters – Myrtle Russell, Mildred Owens, Willadean Keith, Ola Dearth and Elsie Keith and one brother – Raymond Keith.

Mrs. Denny is survived by three children – Brian Denny and wife Sarah of Miamisburg, Ohio, Deborah Edmisten and husband Fred of Georgetown, Ohio and Stacey Denny and wife Paula of Georgetown, Ohio; six grandchildren – William Edmisten and wife Alisha, Morgan Van Winkle and husband Shelton, Christopher Denny and wife Tish, Sky Strange and husband Billy, Geoff Denny and Greg Denny; four great grandchildren – Trenton, Robert, Isaac and Laynee and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 28, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer,s Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com