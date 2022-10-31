The Western Brown passing attack grabs headlines across the state, but in week 10 the Broncos proved they are more than capable of chewing up yardage (and clock) on the ground.

Western Brown racked up 382 rushing yards on 33 carries in a 73-16 win over Batavia on Friday, October 21 to close out the regular season. In doing so, the Broncos locked up a 9-1 regular season and concluded a perfect 5-0 run through the American Division, clinching an outright Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference title.

Batavia led 8-0 early but the Broncos answered. By the end of the first quarter, Western Brown led 24-8.

In the second quarter, Western Brown outscored the Bulldogs 14-8 to take a 38-16 lead into halftime.

The Broncos didn’t allow a point from there. Western Brown scored three times in the third quarter and two more in the fourth period to clinch a 73-16 win.

The 73 points were the most scored in one game by an SBAAC team this season. That mark is also the most points scored by any SBAAC team since the Broncos defeated Batavia 75-0 last year.

Drew Novak completed nine of 14 pass attempts for 181 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The nine completions were the fewest in a game for Novak since Western Brown’s 63-6 win over Beechcroft to open the playoffs last season, a game in which Western Brown’s quarterback only attempted nine throws.

Zachery Chisman recorded a career-high 228 rushing yards on 20 carries. He also had three receptions for 61 yards and four total touchdowns.

Novak carried the ball seven times for 101 yards and a score. Ty Spaulding had four carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Schneeman had one two-yard touchdown run.

Matt Frye led the Broncos with four receptions for 78 yards and a score. Matthew Osborne (three yards) and Isaiah Smith (39 yards) had one reception each.

Defensively, Ayden Hatcher forced a fumble, recorded a sack and led the Broncos with eight total tackles. Dane Tomlin recovered a fumble and had six tackles and a sack for Western Brown.

Ty Loudon and Spencer Smith both returned interceptions for touchdowns. Frye returned an interception 32 yards but didn’t score.

The nine regular-season wins for the Western Brown program are the most in one year since the 2014 team went 9-1 overall. The 5-0 league record is Western Brown’s first unbeaten run through the American Division since 2013.

Western Brown now begins postseason play as the No. 2 seed in Division III, Region 12. The Broncos are scheduled to face No. 15 Mount Healthy at home on Friday, October 28.