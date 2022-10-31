The Kiwanis Club of Southern Hills Region was blessed with over 100 books donated from the Southern Hills Bank in Georgetown. The bank recently collected books from its employees, patrons and the Brown County Library. These books will be used in our Laundromat Libraries Project in Brown County.

These books will be placed in local laundromats in Georgetown and Ripley to entertain children while they are waiting for their parents. The children are welcome to take a book home to read and return it, or they can keep it.