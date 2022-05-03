Sandra K. (Stookey) Smith, age 61, of Fayetteville, Ohio, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:57 p.m. at her home with her husband and daughters by her side.

She was born on March 18, 1961 in Fayette County to Coyt and Nancy (Northcutt) Stookey. She was a 1979 graduate of Washington High School. Sandy worked for about ten years at several local banks in Washington CH; she was the former manager of the Fayetteville-Perry Library and also served as the Assistant Director for the Brown County Public Library System. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, aunt, and friend to many. Sandy was a faithful member at the Glen Este Church of Christ in Cincinnati. She enjoyed sewing and quilting; traveling, treasured time spent with her family and friends, and courageously fought pancreatic cancer for nearly seven years. From the beginning of her diagnosis, until she took her last breath, she told everyone, “God’s got this and God has a plan!”

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Coyt Stookey.

Survivors include her husband, John J. Smith, whom she married on March 4,1989; daughters, Mallory K. Smith, and Katie M. (Brandon) Doughman; mother, Nancy Stookey; and sisters, Rhonda Stookey, and Elaine Stookey. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of special friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Glen Este Church of Christ, 937 Cincinnati-Batavia Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245, with Pastor Terry Peer and Pastor Steve Henderson officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The funeral will be available via live stream at www.gecc.net at 12:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com