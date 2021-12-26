Jerry D. Kimball, 72, of Aberdeen, OH passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville, KY. He was born September 16, 1949 in Brown County, OH, son of the late Clair and Mary (Kearns) Kimball. He was a carpenter and a member of the Aberdeen United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Kimball.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Jeremy Kimball of Portsmouth, Kyle Gould (Jenna Williams) of Maysville, Kayne Kimball (Amy) of Ripley, Kashtyn Kimball of Aberdeen; daughters, Nikki Kappesser (Ben) of Amelia, Karah Watson (Levi) of Lakeland, GA, Kamryn Kimball of Aberdeen; sisters, Dianna Canter of Cincinnati, Patti Law (Jerry) of Batavia; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. J.R. Rawlings officiated.

