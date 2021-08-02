Doris Y. Nelson passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Kenwood, Ohio at the age of 88. She was born to the late Phillip W. and Elsie Mae (nee Wilson) Holzkamper on September 24, 1932 in Amarillo, TX.

Doris is survived by her loving children Toni (John) Teague of Williamsburg, Ohio, Rodney R. (Shelley) Nelson of California, Kentucky, Shandra Jo McCauley of Newport of Newport, Kentucky, and Lee Ann (John) Eten of Alexandria, Kentucky; 10 cherished grandchildren; 22 adored great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and her caring siblings Mary Jane Nowak of Gravette, Texas, Bonnie Walker of Gravette, Arkansas, and Franklin Holzkamper of Gravette, Arkansas.

In addition to her parents Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence Nelson, and siblings Denna Lee Martin, Betty Mae Mask, Philip E. Holzkamper, and Robert H. Holzkamper.

Doris was a member of the Rocking Red Diva’s and the Red Hat Society.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Greenbush Cemetery, Mt. Orab, Ohio.