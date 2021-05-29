Sandi Trammell, 75

Sandi Helen Trammell, age 75 of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her residence. She was involved in her community of Ripley as a member of the Red Hat Society and the Friends of the Library. Sandi loved elephants and partnered with the International Elephant Foundation to adopt an elephant at the Cincinnati Zoo. She was born September 22, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Franklin and Audrey (Davis) Woodruff. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren – Erik James Wissing and Victoria Karin Wissing.

Ms. Trammel is survived by two children – Kevin F. Hub and wife Nanette of Richmond, Kentucky and Karin Rita Wissing and husband Jim of Clayton, Ohio; six grandchildren – Keaton W. Hub of Lexington, Kentucky, Kasey N. Hub and Luke K. Hub both of Richmond, Kentucky, Kevin James Wissing and wife Brittany of Englewood, Ohio, Taylor Victoria Burton and husband Nick of Vandalia, Ohio and Addyson Erika Wissing of Clayton, Ohio and two great grandchildren – Nora Rose Wissing and Scarlett Victoria Burton.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com