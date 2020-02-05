It was a gutsy effort put forth by the Georgetown G-Men in their non-league battle at Eastern Brown High School on Tuesday, but they would fail to escape with a win over the home standing Warriors.

The G-Men held a 45-42 lead late in the third quarter after junior guard Joshua Galley scored on a drive to the hoop, and they trailed by just one entering the fourth period of play; but it was the Warriors’ intense fourth-quarter defense that led to the 17th win of the season for the Eastern Brown boys during the Feb. 4 round of high school hoop action in Ohio.

The G-Men were hot throughout the game, shooting just under 53-percent from the field as a team, but they could hardly get off a shot in the fourth quarter against Eastern’s tight man-to-man defense.

The Warriors struggled to stay on top for the first three quarters of play, but they ended on a high note by outscoring the G-Men 19-6 in the final frame for a 65-51 victory.

Georgetown’s Blake Tolle took a pass from Galley for an easy bucket to put the G-Men on top 47-46 at the start of the fourth quarter, but that’s the last time the G-Men saw the lead.

The Warriors answered by going on a quick 8-0 run to jump ahead by seven points.

Eastern sophomore Trent Hundley dished out an assist to junior teammate Colton Vaughn for a score to put the Warriors up 51-47.

After forcing the G-Men into a turnover, the Warriors capitalized with a three-pointer by Vaughn to expand their lead to 54-47.

It was Galley rifling in a shot from beyond the arc to cut the Eastern lead to just four with the clock closing in on the four-minute mark, but the Warriors’ seven point advantage was restored as Hundley answered with a tre of his own.

Eastern fans rose to their feet as Hundley hammered down a one-handed dunk on a fast break to give the Warriors a 59-50 lead with 2:52 remaining.

The Warriors ended the game on a 11-1 run, improving to a 17-1 overall record for the season.

Leading all scorers was Vaughn with 23 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Also reaching double figures in scoring for the Warriors were senior Titus Burns (14 points) and Hundley (12 points). Hundley also had six rebounds.

The Warriors shot just over 55-percent from the field and 83.3-percent from the foul line in Tuesday’s non-league win.

There were three G-Men to score in double figures.

Galley led the way with 15 points.

Georgetown freshman Carson Miles finished with 13 points, and senior teammate Fred Linville ended the night with 10 points.

“They shot it well and they played hard,” Eastern head coach Rob Beucler said of the G-Men’s gutsy effort. “Defensively, we allowed them to run their stuff and didn’t put much pressure on them in the first half, and they shot pretty well in the second half.”

“We were scoring, we just weren’t defending,” Beucler added.

The G-Men dropped to an overall record of 8-10 with Tuesday’s loss.

Georgetown 12-21-12-6—51

Eastern Brown 21-17-8-19—65

Scoring:

Georgetown (51) – Galley 4 4-5 15, Miles 6 0-0 13, Linville 4 0-1 10, Kratzer 2 0-0 6, Tolle 2 1-1 5, Burrows 0 2-3 2. Team: 18 7-10 51. Three-pointers: Galley 3, Linville 2, Kratzer 2, Miles 1.

Eastern Brown (65): Vaughn 9 3-4 23, Burns 5 2-2 14, Hundley 5 0-0 12, Boone 3 0-0 7, Garrett 2 0-0 4, Jimison 1 0-0 3, Daniels 1 0-0 2. Team: 26 5-6 65. Three-pointers: Vaughn 2, Burns 2, Hundley 2, Jimison 1, Boone 1.

Eastern Brown’s Colton Vaughn rises for a score in the Warriors’ Feb. 4 win over Georgetown. Vaughn led the way for the Warriors with 23 points. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_colton-vaughn.jpg Eastern Brown’s Colton Vaughn rises for a score in the Warriors’ Feb. 4 win over Georgetown. Vaughn led the way for the Warriors with 23 points.