Kenneth “Kenny” Bailey, 64 Years old of Batavia, Ohio, formerly of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He is survived by his Wife: Debby Wehrum Bailey. 2 Daughters: Kendra (Jim) Conrad and Kirby (Garret) Zimmerman. 5 Grandchildren: Cayden Conrad, Beckett Conrad, Hudson Conrad, Grayson Zimmerman and Jonah Zimmerman. 2 Sister; Lynn (Ralph) Neufarth and Joyce (Ted) Stanley. Brother: Steve Bailey. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Life Celebration will be at the Crossroads Church, Chapel Entrance, 4450 Eastgate South Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45245 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Gathering Time will also be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to: Felicity Franklin Hall of Fame, c/o River Hills Bank or The Heart Association. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.