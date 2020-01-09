Betty Garrett, 85, of Wilbur By the Sea, Florida went home to be with Jesus on December 15, 2019. She was born May 23, 1934 in Bethel, Ohio to Giles and Louise Gilbert. She attended Bethel Nazarene Church until she moved to Daytona Beach Shores, Florida in 1978 with her sons Timothy and Mark where she ran Whispering Waves Motel for three years. She started working as a teacher’s aid with E.S.E. students in 1979. She loved the students so much that at the age of 50 she started at Daytona State College, then Nova University and obtained her Master’s degree in Special Education. She worked at Hillcrest and Palm Terrace Schools and retired in 1997. She attended Port Orange Nazarene Church and did every position except preaching. Betty will be dearly missed as she has made a gigantic impact on her community. She spent numerous days and endless hours volunteering for hospice, recoveries, and even being a mentor with Mom’s2Mom’s. Betty had an open-door policy; she welcomed everyone that came into her home and they became family. She was constantly cooking, baking, mending clothes, making elaborate Christmas tree skirts, and making blankets for babies. She made everyone feel noticed and special. She loved them for exactly who they are.

God, her church and her family were her whole world. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Permon Gilbert and Donnie Gilbert, son-in-law Dick Dailey, one grandchild and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Beverly (Tom) Lilly of Hudson, Ohio; Dennis (Tammy) Garrett of Franklin of Tennessee; Evowne Dailey of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Darlene (Doug) Brown of Hamesville, Ohio; Tim (Lisa) Garrett of Port Orange, Florida; Mark (Belinda) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Earnhardt and brother, Vernon Gilbert. Numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends. A celebration of life will be held on December 28 at 1:00pm Port Orange Church of the Nazarene, 840 Taylor Road, Port Orange, Florida 32127.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Port Orange Church of the Nazarene.