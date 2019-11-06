Howard Clay Loadman, 25, of New Richmond, OH passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born March 21, 1994 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of Donna Marie Loadman and Rev. Howard Clay “Big Clay” Loadman.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, August Joseph Pace and Wilma Pauline Pace (nee Neal) of Hamersville, OH and John William Loadman and Joyce Williams Loadman of Savannah, GA.

He is survived by his beautiful and loving daughter, Ava Shay Loadman, 6, of New Richmond, OH; his mother, Donna Marie Loadman (Daniel Walters) of Hamersville,OH; his father, Rev. Howard Clay Loadman, Sr. (Rhonda) of Savannah, GA; his sisters, Brittany Nichole Smith (Jacob), Rebecca Christine Cochran (Christopher Kasson), and Jessica Katelyn “Katie” Cochran; his nephews, Ryan Nathaniel Collins, Ryder Ace Durban, and Elijah Gabriel Smith; his uncles, Michael Pace (Stephanie) and William David Loadman; and his aunt, Sherry Kinzie (Jim); and many cousins.

Clay graduated from New Richmond High School where he participated in football and wrestling. After graduation he became a member of the Carpenters Union, often stationed at Zimmer power plant in Moscow, OH. His favorite pastimes were fishing, four-wheeling and watching THE Ohio State University Buckeyes smash their competition. He was so full of life and loved his friends and family very much. Most will remember Clay as the life of the party, always happy and ready to bring the fun. Clay never knew a stranger. His heart will always be with his small river town.

Funeral services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home located at 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Visitation will be held Wednesday November 6th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, November 7th at 10:30 AM, with his father Rev. Clay Loadman, Sr. officiating. Family asks that you please be ready to speak about your fondest memories of Clay.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Howard Clay Loadman Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks may be sent directly to the attention of Carol Ann Coulter, New Richmond High School, 1131 Bethel-New Richmond Rd, New Richmond, OH, 45157. Make all checks payable to the Howard Clay Loadman Memorial Scholarship Fund. There will also be a donations box set up at the funeral home.

Clay will be laid to rest in Neal’s Cemetery, located in Neal’s Corner, Hamersville, OH.

Family asks that you don your best OSU gear and help color the service in Scarlett and Grey (even if you are a Michigan fan). Pallbearers include Ryan Collins, Christopher Kasson, Tyler Pace, Mitchell Pace, Brian Hanlon, and Josh Livingston.