Joan C. Massey, age 84 of Mt. Orab, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019 at the Mercy Health Mt. Orab Medical Center. She was born July 15, 1935 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Raymond and Charlotte (Nash) Shannon Joan was an Avon representative for many years and was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her life was centered around her family. She is survived by her husband of nearly sixty-seven years, Paul L. Massey, whom she married on January 24, 1953 in Covington, Kentucky. She is also survived by seven children, Mark (Cathy) Massey of Pricetown, Robin (Steve) Dunn of Lynchburg, James (Jacqueline) Massey of Buford, Bonnie (Jan) Mount of Lynchburg, Shari (Kevin) Rosewell of Florida, John (Cathy) Massey of Sabina and Michael (Traci) Massey of Fayetteville; twenty grandchildren; as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Michael Paul Massey; three sisters and four brothers. Funeral services for Joan will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health Wound Center, 1701 Mercy Health Place, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To leave an on-line condolence to the family please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc