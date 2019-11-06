Dorothy Mae Shipman, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mrs. Shipman was a Licensed Practical Nurse and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles auxiliary and the Carey Bavis American Legion post #180 auxiliary. She was born September 13, 1930 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Vincent and Hattie Mae (Wallingford) Darnell. She was also preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years – Raymond (Mick) Shipman, Jr. in 1993 and one daughter – Diane Doyle in 2011.

Mrs. Shipman is survived by two daughters – Linda Kreutzer and husband Tom of Bluffton, South Carolina and Jane Miller and husband Terry of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sons – Dave Shipman and wife Carolyn of Georgetown, Ohio and Mike Shipman of Sharonville, Ohio; seven grandchildren; five step grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three sisters – Mary Frebis and husband Ron of Ripley, Ohio, Debbie Boone (the late Roy Boone) of Georgetown, Ohio and Alma Rounds and husband John of Maysville, Kentucky; one brother – Earl Darnell, Jr. and wife Gertie of Maysville, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Senior Citizens, 505 North Main Street, Georgetown OH 45121.

