Bertha M. Duncanson of New Hope, OH passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born to the late Marble Marion and Thelma E. (nee McKee) Lowe on February 3, 1931 in Cincinnati, OH.

Bertha is survived by her loving children David E. (Debra) Duncanson Jr. of Georgetown, OH, Jeffrey L. Duncanson of New Hope, OH, Mary E. (Harold) Campbell of Hillsboro, OH, and James (Wendi) Duncanson of Milford, OH; her caring grandchildren Shawna Marie Davidson of Blue Ridge, TX, Jason Duncanson of Lexington, KY, Nathan Henry (Ethel Ohui Nelson) Andrews of Cincinnati, OH, Nicholas (Alyssa) Duncanson of Milford, OH, Jeffrey Allen (Jennifer) Duncanson of Amelia, OH, Tiffany (Charstle) Duncanson of Mt. Orab, OH, Ryan Kilgore of Bethel, OH, Brandon (Maria) Kilgore of Charleston, SC, Samatha Jane Duncanson of Bethel, OH, Jonaton (Cathy) Campbell of Hillsboro, OH, Aubrey Duncanson of Milford, OH, Jeremy Lumley of Morrow, OH, and Kadi Lumley of Morrow, OH; her cherished great grandchildren Haley, Heather, Justen, and Jordan Davidson of Blue Ridge, TX, Chase Duncanson of Hillsboro, OH, Tuesday Duncanson of Milford, OH, Brian Duncanson of Milford, OH, Lillyanna Duncanson of Milford, OH, Jesa Duncanson of Hamersville, OH, Shaeleigh Duncanson of Hamersville, OH, Braylen Michael Thomas of Morrow, OH, Melanie Marie Kilgore of Charleston, SC, Briella Michela Kilgore of Charleston, SC, Addison Rose Kilgore, Charleston, SC and Aiyanna Kilgore of Cincinnati, OH; and her siblings Robert (Judy) Lowe of Harrison, OH, and Rita Cooper of Latonia, KY; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Bertha was preceded in death by her husband David Elroy Duncanson Sr., and her siblings Thomas Lowe, Richard Lowe, and Marble Marion Lowe.

Bertha was a member of the Mt. Orab 514 chapter of the O.E.S.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until time of service. Interment will be at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, OH.