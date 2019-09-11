Eleanor Lawrence, age 85 of Bethel, Ohio died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her residence. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God. She was born October 27, 1933 in Vanceburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Thomas Albert and Nancy Ethel (Smith) McCleese. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Colvin “Landy” Lawrence in 2011, they were married April 27, 1952; one son – H.J. Lawrence; one granddaughter – Lynette Rae Carter; one son-in-law – Edward Lee Carter; five brothers – Elmer, Jesse, Allie Glenwood, Avery and Junior McCleese; five sisters – Opal Duff, Violet Dupree, Dorothy Lang, Irene Richey and Imogene French and three other infant siblings.

Mrs. Lawrence is survived by four children – Vicky Carter of Hamersville, Ohio, Valerie Bruce of Bethel, Ohio, Charles “Buddy” Lawrence of Bethel, Ohio and Andrea Sevier of Bethel, Ohio; one daughter-in-law – Shannon Lawrence; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one brother – Clinton McCleese of Lincoln Park, Michigan.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Wayne McCleese will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

