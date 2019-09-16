Ronald Zugg, 71

Ronald L. Zugg, 71 years of Milton, FL, passed away on Saturday September 7, 2019.

He was born in Hillsboro, OH on January 2, 1948, the son of the late Ora and Delores June (Leininger) Zugg. Besides his parents, he is also preceded by his son, Ronald Zugg, Jr. and two brothers, Larry (Shirley) and Jim Zugg.

1st SGT Ronald Zugg served 22 years in the United States Army with two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the bronze star and purple heart.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mae “Dottie” (Minnie) Zugg, daughters, Diana (Brant) Shyrigh and Jennifer Covington, step-daughter, Angel (Jim) Aubry, step-son, Wayne (Gidget) Thiel, four grandchildren, Samuel Smith, Dylan Crowell, Jessica Crowell and Stella Schenk, six step-grandchildren, Sabrina (Tye) Gilliland, Anthony and Darian Thiel, Jamie, Brady and Britney Aubry, 11 great grandchildren, two brothers, John (Vanessa) Zugg and Randy Zugg and two sisters, Carolyn (Lawrence) Holden and Patty (Don) Hickman.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Monday, September 16, 2019 the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the Highland County Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday September 15, 2019 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com