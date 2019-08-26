By Martha Jacob

Samuel Gist was a resident of Great Britain and Virginia. In his will, Gist freed all slaves that he owned in Virginia. Many of the newly freed people moved to Ohio, hoping to live a better life.

The first Gist settlement in Ohio was in Erie County in the late 1820’s or early 1830’s. But that settlement was eventually abandoned.

The executors of Gist’s estate eventually purchased approximately 2,000 acres of land in Adams, Brown and Highland Counties. in Ohio. It has been 200 years since the ancestors of Gist Settlement people were freed and found their way to Brown County Ohio.

Last month, in celebration of the original Gist Settlement, seven Gist dependents traveled to Hanover, Virginia to be reminded of the 300 plus freed slaves who traveled those many years ago and settled in Ohio.

Among those making that trip back to Virginia was Peggy Mills Warner, from Mason, Ohio.

“There were three Gist Settlements created in Brown County, after Gist’s death, Warner said. “One is in Penn Township, one is in Eagle Township and one is in Scott Township.”

In a book written by Charlotte Pack called ‘Time Travels…200 years of Highland County’, she said, “The Gist Settlement communities reflect a time in our history where individuals like Samuel Gist of England was realizing slavery was not good for individuals or countries. From his wealthy plantation in Virginia, freed slaves came to Ohio and established three freed communities.

Warner explained that among those dependents who made that return trip to Virginia, they were from Minnesota, Ohio and North Carolina.

“All of us who made that special journey of celebration experienced the general area of most of Samuel Gist’s plantations and actually toured one of the plantations,” Warner added.

“To further our education of the area, we also toured Scotchtown, the plantation of Patrick Henry, American statesman and patriot, the Hanover Court House, site of several of Henry’s trials and speeches, the National African-American Museum in Washington, DC and Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s plantation.”

Warner said the group learned many things about the lives of their ancestors, and future trips will enlighten them even more. She said they are finding more and more dependants of the Samuel Gist freed slaves, but will continue their search. Anyone who believes they might be a descendant please email handel2008@live.com or write to Peggy Mills Warner, 5838 West Fountain Circle Drive, Mason, Ohio 45040.