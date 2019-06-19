Donald Lamb, 76

Donald William Lamb, age 76 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a retired mechanic for Fed Ex. Donald was born April 21, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William Lamb and Geneva (Roberts) Von Bargen. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister – Karolyn Garstin and two brothers – Jeff and Gary Von Bargen.

Mr. Lamb is survived by his wife – Anna (Howington) Lamb; two daughters – Nancy Isaacs and husband Tony of Fairfield, Ohio and Virginia Penny and husband Tim of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Danny Lamb and wife Beverly of Florida and Johnny Lamb and wife Barb of Texas; three sisters – Jackie Roark and husband Larry of Florida, Pat Kerby and husband Jim of Lebanon, Ohio and Joan Lunberry and husband Doug of Alabama; one brother-in-law – David Garstin of Utah; three grandchildren – Hailey Penny of Georgetown, Ohio and Johnny and Joshua Isaacs both of Fairfield, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or to Hospice of Cincinnati East, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com