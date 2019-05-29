Marcella Cole, 80

Marcella Faye Cole, age 80 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Marcella was born August 17, 1938 in Waynesburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Arlis Ray and Christine (Gaines) Patterson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Judith Patterson-Ford.

Mrs. Cole is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Fred Cole whom she married on July 28, 1956; children – Fred Cole, Jr. and wife Kelly of Hamersville, Ohio, Alan Cole of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Lori Grant and husband Don of Blanchester, Ohio and Lisa McCormick and husband Terrance of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister – Frieda Burchell of West Chester, Ohio; one cousin – David Salyers of Mt. Orab, Ohio and ten grandchildren – Ashley Bailey, Kalle Cole-White, Will Grant, Ben Grant, Josiah Grant, Josh Grant, Kat McCormick, Helen McCormick, Seamus McCormick and Tilly McCormick.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Max Cole will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society, 205 N. Pleasant Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

