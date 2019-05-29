Hobert ‘Buddy’ Huff, 72

Hobert C. “Buddy” Huff, age 72 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Monday, May 27, 2019 at his residence. He was a carpenter and a United States Vietnam War Marine veteran. Buddy was born June 20, 1946 in Closplint, Kentucky the son of the late John and Wilma Geraldine (Lovett) Huff.

Mr. Huff is survived by his wife Debra E. (Marion) Huff; two sons – Greg Huff and wife Julie and Eric Huff all of Cincinnati, Ohio; two step-children – Scott Schubert and wife Stephanie of Goshen, Ohio and Niki McKinzie and husband Lonnie of Mt.Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Jeffery Huff and wife Amber, Gavin Huff, Griffen Huff and Seth Huff; seven step-grandchildren – Emily and Blake McKinzie, Mercedece Fyffe, Dominick Fyffe-Stacy, Ethan and Isabella Gay and Nicolas Schubert; one great grandchild – Zinna Huff; one brother-in-law – Billy Marion and wife Carman of Hamersville, Ohio; two sisters-in-law – Mary Bailey and husband Mike of Georgetown, Ohio and Ethel Marion and husband Bill Ramey of Bethel, Ohio and many nieces and nephew.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life gathering will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio with military honors at 8:00 P.M. by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio.

