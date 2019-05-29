William ‘Bill’ Dowd, 88

William “Bill” Joseph Dowd went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 88, he was surrounded by his family. William was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Phyllis J. (nee Worrell) Dowd, siblings James Dowd, Mildred Dunaway, Eugene Dowd, Russell Dowd, Robert Dowd, Dorothy Dowd, Douglas Dowd, Donald Dowd, Gayle Dowd, and Richard Dowd.

William was born November 19, 1930 to the late Orville and Mary Lou (nee Angel) Dowd in Harrison County, KY.

William is survived by his children, Pastor Darrell (Nancy) Dowd of Greenfield, OH, Connie (Mike) Manning of Mt. Orab, OH, Sandra (Jerry) Sydnor of Ripley, OH, Cynthia (Rodney) Phillips of Fayetteville, OH, and Kevin (Theresa) Dowd of Mt. Orab, OH; his grandchildren Steven (Aleah) Dowd, Terry (Megan) Manning, Cody Manning, Tiffany (Jamaal) Curtis, Stephanie (Steve) South, Amberly Dowd, Allison Dowd, Joseph Dowd, Lisa Hensley, and Emily Thacker; his great grandchildren Conner, Emily, Braylee, Harlie, Makynli, Merissa, Torrance, Levi, Josslyn, AJ, Jaxon, Cruz, Lucas, Karson and Jett; his sisters Louise Pickett, Doris Ann Wells, Joyce Evelyn Wagner, Lena Walden, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

William was a farmer, avid horseman, and cattleman; he was retired from RK LeBlond after 32 years and Western Brown Local Schools as a bus driver for 14 years.

He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, attended Crosspoint Wesleyan Church, was a member of Clermont Mounted Patrol, but most of all he was a devoted family man.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Crosspoint Wesleyan Church located at 300 W Main St, Mt Orab, OH 45154; visitation will begin at 10:00 am until the time of service. Pastor Darrell K. Dowd will be officiating. Interment will follow the funeral services at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.