Raymond Canter, 85

Raymond Estel Canter, age 85 of Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Hamersville, Ohio died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his residence. He worked for many years for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and was a United States Air Force Korean War veteran. He also operated the Canter Paint and Wallpaper Company and was a member of the Steel Workers Union, the Hamersville Baptist Church and the Archie Lee Boyce American Legion Post #406 in Bethel, Ohio. Ray was born July 31, 1933 in Bethel, Ohio the son of the late John Lincoln and Josie Bell (Smith) Canter. He was also preceded in death by one son – Douglas Raymond Canter; four brothers – Basil, John, Paul and Charles Canter and two sisters – Maxine Chrynowski and Mildred Boothby.

Mr. Canter is survived by his wife of sixty-two years – Genevieve (Ellison) Canter whom he married June 9, 1956; one brother – James Canter of Ripley, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; four sisters-in-law – Ruth Morris of Louisiana, Dorothy Kennedy of Georgetown, Ohio, Judy Canter of Indiana and Betty Canter of Bethel, Ohio and one brother-in-law – Gerald Ellison of Georgetown, Ohio.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Hamersville Baptist Church, 1661 S.R. 125, Hamersville, Ohio 45130. Rev. Lloyd Hopper will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the Church. Interment will be in the Bethel-Tate Township Cemetery in Bethel, Ohio with veterans services by the Archie Lee Boyce American Legion Post #406. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association,

P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

