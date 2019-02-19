George Jones, 67

George Edwin Jones, age 67 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his residence. He was a cable installer and served in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. Mr. Jones was born December 7, 1951 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late George William and Katherine (Duncan) Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife – Jackie (McCormick) Jones whom he married June 24, 2012; three daughters – Betty Jean Johnson of Kentucky and Bonnie and Sandy; two step daughters – Jenny Marx and Jamie Fuchs both of Amelia, Ohio; three sisters – Kathleen Faul ( Gale Hamilton) of Decatur, Ohio, Marlene Truitt (Jack) of Georgetown, Ohio and Jeanie Caudill (Mark) of Mt. Orab, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. A memorial gathering will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com