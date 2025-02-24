Four sentenced to prison time in Brown County Court of Common Pleas

William Jasper Humphrey, Jr., 35, of Aberdeen, has been sentenced to an aggregate, mandatory prison term of 40 years to life for rape of a minor who was less than 13 years of age at the time the rapes occurred.

On Sept. 6, 2024, Humphrey was indicted on 38 counts by a Brown County grand jury that included 24 counts of rape (first degree felonies), three counts of kidnapping (first degree felonies), five counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material (second degree felonies), and six counts of gross sexual imposition (third degree felonies).

Humphrey entered a plea of guilty on four counts of rape involving a minor on Feb. 11 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler. On that same day, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Humphrey to a total aggregate, mandatory of 40 years to life in prison in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. In addition, Humphrey is now classified as a Tier III Sex Offender and was notified that post release control is mandatory in this case for five years. The remaining counts appearing on the indictment from Sept. 6, 2024 were ordered dismissed.

According to court documents, it was from a period of on or about April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2022 when Humphrey engaged in sexual conduct with a minor victim who was less than 13 years of age, purposely compelling the victim to submit by force or threat of force.

Other recent sentencings in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas include:

Heaven Marie Freeland

Heaven Marie Freeland, 24, of Russellville, was sentenced to prison time after entering a plea of guilty on four counts of endangering children (third degree felonies) and one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana (fourth degree felony) in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 20, 2024. On Feb. 7, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Freeland to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on one count of endangering children, 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on another count of endangering children to be served concurrently to the previous sentence, to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on another count of endangering children to be served concurrently to the previous sentences, to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on another count of endangering children to be served concurrently to the previous sentences, and 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for illegal cultivation of marijuana to be served concurrently to the sentences on the four counts of endangering children.

It was on May 22, 2024 when Freeland was indicted by a Brown County grand jury on three counts of kidnapping (first degree felonies), five counts of endangering children (third degree felonies), illegal cultivation of marijuana (fourth degree felony), and five counts of endangering children (first degree misdemeanors).

Six counts of endangering children and three counts of kidnapping that appeared on the indictment from May of 2024 were ordered dismissed.

Slade Austin Fetters

Slade Austin Fetters, 31, of Russellville, was also sentenced to prison time after entering a plea of guilty on four counts of endangering children (third degree felonies) and one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana (fourth degree felony) in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. Fetters entered his plea of guilty on Dec. 9, 2024. On Feb. 5, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Fetters to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on one count of endangering children, 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on another count of endangering children to be served concurrently, 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on another count of endangering children to be served concurrently to the other counts of endangering children, 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to be served concurrently, and 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for illegal cultivation of marijuana to be served concurrently to the sentences for endangering children.

Fetters was indicted by a Brown County grand jury on May 22, 2024 on three counts of kidnapping (first degree felonies), five counts of endangering children (third degree felonies), illegal cultivation of marijuana (fourth degree felony), and five counts of endangering children (first degree misdemeanors). Six counts of endangering children and three counts of kidnapping that appeared on the indictment from May of 2024 were ordered dismissed.

Ricky Leonzia Hall

On Sept. 19, 2024, Ricky Leonzia Hall, 60, of Blanchester, was indicted by a Brown County grand jury on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), one count listed as a third degree felony and the other count a fifth degree felony. On Jan. 31, Hall entered a plea of guilty to both counts before Judge Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Hall to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and to six months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to be served concurrently to the sentence imposed. Hall was notified that post release control is optional in this case for up to two years.